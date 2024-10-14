6,060 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719,833 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

