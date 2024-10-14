95,323 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after buying an additional 637,572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after purchasing an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,089,000 after purchasing an additional 105,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,548,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $96.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $96.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

