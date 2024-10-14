A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $3.95-4.10. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-3.850 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE AOS opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

