ABCMETA (META) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26.49

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $27,322.82 and $26.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,882.67 or 0.99997776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007412 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000025 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $24.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.