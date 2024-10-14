ABCMETA (META) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.08

ABCMETA (META) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $27,322.82 and approximately $37.08 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,795.08 or 0.99902007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007392 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000025 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $24.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

