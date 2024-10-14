abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance
abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,983. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.
abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Income Fund
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.