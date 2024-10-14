Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 4.3 %

AXDX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.61. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

