Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.20 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,557,000 after acquiring an additional 509,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $583.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $583.19. The stock has a market cap of $503.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

