Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $389.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.48 and a 200-day moving average of $362.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

