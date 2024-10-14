Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $484.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

