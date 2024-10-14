Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

