Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

VGT stock opened at $600.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $566.70 and its 200 day moving average is $552.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

