Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 179,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $181.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.