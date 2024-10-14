Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
