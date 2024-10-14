Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$52.92 and last traded at C$52.92, with a volume of 809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.22.

Accelleron Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.30.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

