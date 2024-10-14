Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $497.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,131,285. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

