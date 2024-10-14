Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Addentax Group stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.72. 6,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.74. Addentax Group has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.77.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

