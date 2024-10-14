aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $284.33 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. aelf has a market cap of $284.33 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,539,350 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

