Aevo Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Aevo has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $314.31 million and approximately $32.43 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 881,792,730.2759657 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.35375177 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $23,021,503.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

