AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFCG shares. Compass Point raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

AFCG opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.05. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 180.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AFC Gamma by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

