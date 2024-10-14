Affiance Financial LLC Invests $230,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $98.23.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

