Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $31.14 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 5.5% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after buying an additional 1,451,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,656,000 after buying an additional 687,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,049,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 114,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

