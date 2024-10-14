Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after buying an additional 55,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $129.98. The stock had a trading volume of 927,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.