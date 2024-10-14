Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.09.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 19.55%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

