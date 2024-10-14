Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $37.86

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Aion has a market cap of $810,360.42 and approximately $37.86 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00069066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,320.29 or 0.40008387 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

