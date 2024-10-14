Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.1% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $37,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APD opened at $316.66 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $323.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.78 and a 200-day moving average of $265.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

