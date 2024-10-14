Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 56,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 30,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Stories

