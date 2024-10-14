Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $146.70, with a volume of 30956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Allegion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.94.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 160.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

