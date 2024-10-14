Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 299.10 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.90), with a volume of 1606265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50 ($4.88).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.88.

Insider Activity

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £9,990.13 ($13,074.38). Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

