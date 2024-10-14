Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $314.00 at Bank of America

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $307.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.65. 595,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,241. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -105.84 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $287.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.10 and a 200 day moving average of $212.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

