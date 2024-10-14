Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Update

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alternus Clean Energy Trading Up 21.7 %

ALCE opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $272.25.

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

