Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

Alzamend Neuro ( NASDAQ:ALZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro will post -14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

