Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.01 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.01 ($1.01). Approximately 81,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 17,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

Amati AIM VCT Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.30. The company has a market cap of £114.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

Amati AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.67%.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.