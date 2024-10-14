American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.84. 832,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after buying an additional 507,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,367,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15,281.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 421,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 418,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

