American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on American Lithium from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMLI
American Lithium Stock Performance
American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Lithium will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.