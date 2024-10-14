American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on American Lithium from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of AMLI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,910. The firm has a market cap of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Lithium will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

