American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVD. StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

American Vanguard Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVD stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.07. 19,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,471. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,849. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,849. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 104,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $599,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,234.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 163,047 shares of company stock valued at $938,205. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

