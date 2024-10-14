Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.95.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $328.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.92. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

