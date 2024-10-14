Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA):

10/10/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/27/2024 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

8/15/2024 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. 2,847,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,509. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

