Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $83.60

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,955 shares of company stock worth $3,206,247. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

