Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) PT at $61.75

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UL opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

