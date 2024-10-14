Analyzing Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) and Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Imperial Petroleum and Legend Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Legend Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 37.13% 16.33% 12.74% Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Legend Oil and Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $147.51 million 0.80 $71.13 million $1.40 2.84 Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) 0.00

Imperial Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Legend Oil and Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

