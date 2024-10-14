Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 993 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $293,699,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $266.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

