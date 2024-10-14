Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $132.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

