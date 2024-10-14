Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 486 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,911,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $467.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $469.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.