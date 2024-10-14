Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 243 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $174.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.