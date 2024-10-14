Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $10,425,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $506,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

DOC stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.