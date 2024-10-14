Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.31 and last traded at $141.31, with a volume of 4396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

