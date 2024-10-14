Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 887,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,638 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for about 4.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $25,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,809,000.

Shares of BATS:DRSK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. 56,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $559.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

