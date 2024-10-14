Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

