Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Up 40.3% in September

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $0.32 on Monday. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

